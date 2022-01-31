IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump says Pence 'could have overturned the election'

    08:08
  • Now Playing

    'For the Love of Henry Greenbaum'

    07:44
  • UP NEXT

    Florida Democrat rails against bill that could restrict classroom discussions

    06:44

  • 'This is truly a Biden boom when it comes to the economy'

    12:01

  • Why Dems need to take a page from the GOP strategy book

    07:11

  • Claire McCaskill: Democrats should be talking about what they have done well

    06:45

  • What we can learn from 'preindustrial sleep'

    07:18

  • Generation Z breaks records in last presidential election

    04:49

  • Pentagon: We're watching situation in Ukraine closely

    07:27

  • Pittsburgh bridge collapses ahead of Biden's infrastructure visit

    00:52

  • Dr. Gottlieb: U.S. could experience a longer tail from omicron

    07:58

  • Severe winter weather headed for parts of the Northeast

    02:20

  • 'We've been missing from that bench': The significance of nominating a Black woman to SCOTUS

    07:28

  • Steve Rattner: In Biden's first year, economy beat estimates but prices surged

    07:12

  • Will filling Breyer's SCOTUS seat prove to be contentious?

    08:47

  • Anti-Semitism is not a Jewish problem; it's an American problem, says ADL head

    11:00

  • How Gov. Hogan forges ahead in Maryland

    08:09

  • Spotify agrees to remove Neil Young's music over Joe Rogan dispute

    09:53

  • 'This was a viral mutation, not a political betrayal'

    11:43

  • 'South to America' looks at the region's complex history and the 'different Souths'

    10:20

Morning Joe

'For the Love of Henry Greenbaum'

07:44

Writer Charlotte Clymer writes about the life of Holocaust survivor Henry Greenbaum, a man she met while working at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. Clymer posted her story on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.Jan. 31, 2022

  • Trump says Pence 'could have overturned the election'

    08:08
  • Now Playing

    'For the Love of Henry Greenbaum'

    07:44
  • UP NEXT

    Florida Democrat rails against bill that could restrict classroom discussions

    06:44

  • 'This is truly a Biden boom when it comes to the economy'

    12:01

  • Why Dems need to take a page from the GOP strategy book

    07:11

  • Claire McCaskill: Democrats should be talking about what they have done well

    06:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All