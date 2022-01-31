'For the Love of Henry Greenbaum'

Writer Charlotte Clymer writes about the life of Holocaust survivor Henry Greenbaum, a man she met while working at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. Clymer posted her story on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.Jan. 31, 2022
