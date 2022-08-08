IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Olivia Newton-John, pop singer who found stardom with ‘Grease,’ dies at 73

Morning Joe

The GOP's move to the extreme right goes back decades: Dana Milbank

11:54

Author and Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party'.Aug. 8, 2022

