  • Joe: We should look past the mobs to the architects of Jan. 6

    07:07
    The 'false prophets' behind the January 6 attacks

    08:36
    Chicago mayor: City teachers union flexes power at the expense of our children

    05:00

  • 'The foundation here is bogus,' Bob Woodward on election fraud claims

    08:17

  • Rep. Kinzinger: I worry about the rot that has existed since January 6

    05:48

  • Rep. Crow: We must be serious about rising domestic extremism

    10:18

  • NYC mayor defends decision to keep schools open as virus cases surge

    07:58

  • Trump cancels news conference; former official details plot to overturn election

    11:21

  • Capitol Hill on alert ahead of January 6 anniversary

    09:13

  • Are we harming kids to protect adults who won't protect themselves?

    10:40

  • Capitol officer: Get all the facts out about Jan. 6, and let people make reasonable decisions

    05:04

  • Rep. Raskin remembers his son and why it's important to drain the word 'suicide' of its power

    04:25

  • Rep. Raskin reflects on January 6 attacks, why he favors primetime hearings on insurrection

    10:18

  • Domestic extremist groups shift to local level after January 6

    11:55

  • 'American Insurrection' offers updated look at January 6 attack

    07:52

  • 'It Could Happen Here' looks at extremist voices and how to stop them

    10:55

  • Can an edible help you lose weight? How science in marijuana lags behind claims

    04:58

  • What it means to turn historical women into 'yassified contemporary heroines'

    07:00

  • New York attorney general subpoenas Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump

    07:37

  • NBC News reporter stuck overnight on I-95 due to winter weather

    04:13

Morning Joe

The 'false prophets' behind the January 6 attacks

08:36

'Looking back on the events of Jan. 6, perhaps we should focus more on the false prophets who inspired the violence of that day than the rioters we still highlight on video loops,' Joe Scarborough writes in a new Washington Post column. The panel discusses.Jan. 6, 2022

