'Looking back on the events of Jan. 6, perhaps we should focus more on the false prophets who inspired the violence of that day than the rioters we still highlight on video loops,' Joe Scarborough writes in a new Washington Post column. The panel discusses.Jan. 6, 2022
Joe: We should look past the mobs to the architects of Jan. 6
The 'false prophets' behind the January 6 attacks
