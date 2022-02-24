The chilling similarity between Russia's attack on Ukraine and when Hitler invaded Poland
Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul explains why he thinks it's so vital that Russian President Vladimir Putin must be stopped. and how the "America first" mindset has brought peril into the world. "There is good and evil in the world, there is right and wrong in the world... and that's why we have to stand with independent Ukraine."Feb. 24, 2022
