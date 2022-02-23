The breakdown of trust in institutions began in 2000, argues author

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former U.S. secretary of state is proudly praising Putin07:16
Now Playing
The breakdown of trust in institutions began in 2000, argues author07:56
UP NEXT
'Our democracy...independence is at stake,' warns Belarusian opposition leader06:20
'Every organization in the U.S. is at risk' of a Russian cyber attack, warns DHS02:27
Panetta: We can't allow a tyrant to invade Democracies. Did we learn nothing from WW2?12:17
Gen. McCaffrey: Trump, Pompeo's support of 'murderous thug' Putin endangers America07:50
Joe: House GOP should bow head in shame over Biden tweet02:18
We didn't find better ways to arm Ukraine, says writer11:30
Politics makes our job harder, say U.S. health care workers in new poll02:11
'At 68...she joined the Peace Corps': What made Lillian Carter a humanitarian09:00
GOP Twitter account says 'Not You' to Biden in President's Day tweet00:37
Engel: The Ukrainian govt has not been committing genocide — but wars can be launched by lies02:33
Why Putin must be 'astounded' that his intimidation tactics aren't working on Zelenskyy03:24
'Significant sanction steps' directed at Russia expected in 'coming hours,' says Biden admin07:42
What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine03:44
Russia's Parliament votes to recognize independence of Ukraine separatist areas04:48
Ukrainians united in not wanting to back into Russian orbit, says House member04:13
Presidential leadership in times of crisis08:16
Tennessee business owner navigates tricky path of masks and lifting mandates04:22
Pentagon: 'Today could be that day' Russia attacks Ukraine08:04
The breakdown of trust in institutions began in 2000, argues author07:56
In his new book 'The Year That Broke America,' author Andrew Rice looks at how the year 2000 impacted America from the Bush v. Gore election to the beginning of Putin's reign.Feb. 23, 2022
Former U.S. secretary of state is proudly praising Putin07:16
Now Playing
The breakdown of trust in institutions began in 2000, argues author07:56
UP NEXT
'Our democracy...independence is at stake,' warns Belarusian opposition leader06:20
'Every organization in the U.S. is at risk' of a Russian cyber attack, warns DHS02:27
Panetta: We can't allow a tyrant to invade Democracies. Did we learn nothing from WW2?12:17
Gen. McCaffrey: Trump, Pompeo's support of 'murderous thug' Putin endangers America07:50