  • Joe: Anything is possible, Nikki Haley has a month

    07:14

  • 'Legacy' looks at a physician's experience with racism in medicine

    05:09
    The 'blue wall' will hold for Biden in the Midwest, says governor

    06:13
    Biden, Harris will remind voters it was Trump who took away abortion rights: Sen. Kaine

    09:57

  • Rev. Al: Not a good day in my life to watch Sen. Scott say 'I just love you' to Trump

    02:32

  • Chris Matthews: Trump thought he could put Haley away in NH, but he didn't

    05:03

  • Claire McCaskill: A really bad night for Donald Trump

    05:06

  • 'A deeply, deeply pathetic moment': Trump humiliates Tim Scott in NH

    03:19

  • Joe: Trump has so many problems going into the general; he is so weak

    03:15

  • Steve Kornacki: Trump won NH by winning Republican voters

    06:08

  • A call for former high-level Trump appointees to speak out

    06:23

  • Immigration negotiations move to a new phase

    05:32

  • Ali Vitali: I think Haley is connecting in NH, but voters don't seem to want a Trump alternative

    07:15

  • Haley needs show why Trump is 'the bad guy' of 2024 politics: Chris Matthews

    02:20

  • Senator on the effort to write Biden's name on the NH ballot

    05:26

  • Rep. Taylor Greene: GOP 'completely eradicating' anyone not supporting Trump policies

    05:02

  • Joe: If Trump wins tonight, Republicans will lose again in the fall

    06:09

  • Joe: If an upset is going to happen anywhere, it will be in New Hampshire

    10:47

  • ‘I can’t unsee that’: Mika reacts to Trump’s odd ‘ding, boom’ comment

    03:38

The 'blue wall' will hold for Biden in the Midwest, says governor

06:13

Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., joins Morning Joe to discuss the Biden campaign's response to Trump's win in New Hampshire.Jan. 24, 2024

