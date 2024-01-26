Joe: Anything is possible, Nikki Haley has a month07:14
- Now Playing
Tesla's stock plunge: EV growth market shows signs of beginning to 'stall out'04:53
- UP NEXT
'Trump's showing extreme weakness': Is he afraid of debating a woman?07:59
'Trumpism is about nihilism; it’s the ‘burn it down’ caucus': Molly Jong-Fast04:17
Claire McCaskill: I wish Navarro’s sentence was ‘four years instead of four months’03:02
'Humanization is the medicine; It's key to understanding': Ava DuVernay on her new film 'Origin'07:04
'Journalism takes its hits, but that's what makes the Dupont-Columbia Awards so special'05:39
Joe: 'Republicans are siding with fentanyl and immigrants instead of border security'07:53
'Yet another loss for the good guy': Joe reacts to Jürgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool02:58
'Is this going to be the deepfake election?': Analyzing AI's potential influence on 202406:06
'How much money in punitive damages will it take to make Trump stop?'07:45
Haass: 'Biden has to acknowledge that Bibi Netanyahu isn't a partner; his agenda is all about Bibi'04:40
New book reveals the 'gut-wrenching and appalling' history of a Jim Crow asylum06:29
Broadway's 'Days of Wine and Roses' tackles love and addiction: 'Everybody has a connection'04:58
Kyra Sedgwick: 'Swing Left' helped me turn my despair into active activism and hopefulness07:25
'Global superstar' Shania Twain to take the stage at Forbes, Know Your Value 30/50 Summit01:54
Mika: Nikki Haley represents the last best hope for the Republican Party07:24
Mika: 'Childcare could make or break a woman's decision to run for office'05:06
UAW: 'Biden bet on the American worker, while Trump blamed the American worker'08:13
U.S. Economy grew at 3.3% pace in fourth quarter: 'About as good as it could get'02:28
Joe: Anything is possible, Nikki Haley has a month07:14
- Now Playing
Tesla's stock plunge: EV growth market shows signs of beginning to 'stall out'04:53
- UP NEXT
'Trump's showing extreme weakness': Is he afraid of debating a woman?07:59
'Trumpism is about nihilism; it’s the ‘burn it down’ caucus': Molly Jong-Fast04:17
Claire McCaskill: I wish Navarro’s sentence was ‘four years instead of four months’03:02
'Humanization is the medicine; It's key to understanding': Ava DuVernay on her new film 'Origin'07:04
Play All