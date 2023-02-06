IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joe: China spy balloon is serious but some GOP comments have been asinine

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    'Official outrage' in China over downed balloon

    03:22

  • Earthquake kills more than 1,300 in Turkey and Syria

    00:47

  • How Russia is importing western products despite sanctions

    06:14

  • Why Trump's 2024 campaign is anything but normal

    11:31

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin's attempts to restore Russia's lost empire destined to fail

    08:22

  • 'The Nazi Conspiracy' uncovers a little known WWII Nazi plot

    06:57

  • Joe: Trump is so deplorable for trying to attack to Capitol officers over Jan. 6

    04:36

  • Rep. Boebert rails against ATF, 'gun-free zones' and urges Americans to buy more guns

    10:19

  • After calling Trump 'crazy,' Republican says he'd still support him in '24

    09:23

  • Joe: GOP has damaged Congress by removing Rep. Omar from committee

    10:16

  • Why '& Juliet' is a story about second chances

    06:53

  • Mitch McConnell boots Rick Scott from key committee

    04:17

  • House member named to 'committee on insurrection protection'

    05:12

  • Classified documents shouldn't be out of classified spaces, says House member

    04:25

  • Why 'quiet hiring' is one of the workplace trends for 2023

    06:07

  • 'Of course we'll find a path' on debt ceiling, says OMB director

    03:58

  • Rep. Maxine Waters says Putin, Xi and Kim have Trump in common

    02:26

  • Biden, McCarthy reach no deal but agree to keep talking on debt ceiling

    04:40

  • Rep. Taylor Greene wrongly claims one school received $5.1B to teach CRT

    02:20

Morning Joe

Joe: China spy balloon is serious but some GOP comments have been asinine

07:48

The U.S. downed the Chinese surveillance balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, a U.S. official said, setting off a tense exchange between the two nations. The Morning Joe panel discusses why the spy balloon was serious, the Biden WH's handling of the balloon and the comments from some Republicans on the issue.Feb. 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Joe: China spy balloon is serious but some GOP comments have been asinine

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    'Official outrage' in China over downed balloon

    03:22

  • Earthquake kills more than 1,300 in Turkey and Syria

    00:47

  • How Russia is importing western products despite sanctions

    06:14

  • Why Trump's 2024 campaign is anything but normal

    11:31

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin's attempts to restore Russia's lost empire destined to fail

    08:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All