BREAKING: Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Morning Joe

John Durham knows this data precedes Trump, says journalist

09:09

Independent journalist Marcy Wheeler joins a discussion on Special Counsel John Durham's court filing, which says tech exec Rodney Joffe 'exploited' his access to computer data at the Trump White House to find 'derogatory information' about President Donald Trump.Feb. 15, 2022

