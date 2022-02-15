John Durham knows this data precedes Trump, says journalist
09:09
Independent journalist Marcy Wheeler joins a discussion on Special Counsel John Durham's court filing, which says tech exec Rodney Joffe 'exploited' his access to computer data at the Trump White House to find 'derogatory information' about President Donald Trump.Feb. 15, 2022
