Tech exec used access to WH computers to look for dirt on Trump: Special counsel
09:04
Share this -
copied
A tech executive 'exploited' his access to computer data at the Trump White House to find 'derogatory information' about President Donald Trump, a special counsel appointed during the Trump administration said in a court filing Friday. NBC News' Tom Winter joins Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 15, 2022
Now Playing
Tech exec used access to WH computers to look for dirt on Trump: Special counsel
09:04
UP NEXT
Georgia Senate passes law boosting public safety, policing
08:00
Judge likely to dismiss Palin libel suit against NYT
01:04
Saget autopsy report raises a number of questions, says neurologist
05:57
Former Amb. to Ukraine: Ukraine sovereignty would threaten Putin's regime
10:02
Does Palin have a chance of prevailing in case against the Times?