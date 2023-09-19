IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Sweden's foreign affairs minister on NATO membership, backing Ukraine

08:12

Swedish Foreign Affairs Minister Tobias Billstrom joins Morning Joe to discuss the current security situation in Sweden and Sweden's path to NATO.Sept. 19, 2023

