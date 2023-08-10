IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Ohio voters flooded the polls to tell these anti-democracy Republicans ‘No’

    10:58
  • Now Playing

    Suspended prosecutor calls out 'weak authoritarian' DeSantis over removal

    11:00
  • UP NEXT

    At least 36 dead in Hawaii wildfires

    02:05

  • The Pacific Ocean 'cold tongue' mystery

    07:21

  • 'Up to Speed' looks at the science of women athletes

    08:48

  • In light of Ohio special election, is a referendum the answer?

    11:42

  • 'Can You Dig It?' podcast recounts the true stories behind the birth of hip-hop

    11:26

  • NH Trump supporters dial up rhetoric on 'civil war', stolen votes outside of rally

    07:53

  • Sen. Tuberville brags about voting against funding for Ukraine

    05:24

  • Sen. Brown: Ohio voters rejected the power grab politicians were making

    03:50

  • Newly obtained memo shows planning of fake elector plot: NYT

    11:41

  • Joe: What is so important about Trump the GOP is willing to throw away democracy to defend him?

    11:52

  • 'With This Light' looks at the story of the Mother Teresa of Honduras

    05:15

  • Cancer, fear and unanswered questions: Living in the shadow of 'Trinity'

    06:21

  • Chris Matthews: Our great pride is having clean elections

    03:34

  • Proxy battle over abortion as polls open in Ohio for special election

    03:52

  • Joe: A second Trump term would destroy the DOJ, would destroy the FBI

    05:49

  • Author Tyler Merritt hopes to move beyond fear and into love with new book

    10:08

  • Chris Christie: Trump isn't putting America first; he's putting himself first

    08:35

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump 2.0 would be exponentially worse than Trump 1.0

    10:13

Morning Joe

Suspended prosecutor calls out 'weak authoritarian' DeSantis over removal

11:00

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has suspended duly-elected Florida state attorney, Monique Worrell, the second Democratic prosecutor DeSantis has suspended in a year. Worrell joins Morning Joe to discuss the suspension.Aug. 10, 2023

  • Joe: Ohio voters flooded the polls to tell these anti-democracy Republicans ‘No’

    10:58
  • Now Playing

    Suspended prosecutor calls out 'weak authoritarian' DeSantis over removal

    11:00
  • UP NEXT

    At least 36 dead in Hawaii wildfires

    02:05

  • The Pacific Ocean 'cold tongue' mystery

    07:21

  • 'Up to Speed' looks at the science of women athletes

    08:48

  • In light of Ohio special election, is a referendum the answer?

    11:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All