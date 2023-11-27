IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Suspect arrested in Vermont shooting of 3 U.S. college students of Palestinian descent

04:59

Police arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with Saturday night’s shooting of three U.S. students of Palestinian descent, as the FBI began an investigation and pressure grew to focus on the possibility of a hate motive. NBC News' Tom Winter reports.Nov. 27, 2023

