IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A 'sick f---': What Biden reportedly says about Trump behind closed doors

    09:29
  • Now Playing

    Susan Glasser: Senate's false hope of bargain meets Trumpy demise

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    A Nashville 2018 mass shooting is at the heart of 'What We've Become'

    06:05

  • Larry David on the last season of 'Curb' and why he's not retiring

    11:58

  • Biden at this year's National Prayer Breakfast vs. Trump at the 2017 breakfast

    04:49

  • U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January

    00:39

  • Joe: GOP has come to the conclusion that what's good for America is bad for Trump

    06:02

  • NYPD Chief of Patrol reacts to assault video: 'Disgusted, angry...How did we get here?'

    12:53

  • Trump meets with Teamsters in bid for endorsement

    04:07

  • 'Genius: MLK/X' highlights contributions of women to the civil rights movement

    09:55

  • 'This industry has to be held accountable': Sen. Durbin on tech hearing

    07:02

  • Forbes and Know Your Value set to host 30/50 Summit

    03:23

  • Why more startups have reached 'unicorn' status than ever before

    03:14

  • Republicans acting on politics not policy with border bill, says House Dem

    05:52

  • 'Trump will lash out, ignore it': Man who prosecuted Trump University

    08:50

  • 'People better believe it' when Trump threatens to get out of NATO, says John Bolton

    09:13

  • Biden consoles family of fallen soldier in emotional phone call

    03:15

  • 'It just keeps getting worse': Joe reacts to Trump's recent gaffes highlighted in Biden ad

    07:53

  • Biden leading Trump in new general election matchup polling

    03:08

  • 'This Is The Honey' is a new anthology of contemporary Black poetry

    07:50

Morning Joe

Susan Glasser: Senate's false hope of bargain meets Trumpy demise

05:35

The New Yorker's Susan Glasser joins Morning Joe to discuss new reporting on the bipartisan Senate border bill and why it's meeting a 'Trumpy demise'.Feb. 2, 2024

  • A 'sick f---': What Biden reportedly says about Trump behind closed doors

    09:29
  • Now Playing

    Susan Glasser: Senate's false hope of bargain meets Trumpy demise

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    A Nashville 2018 mass shooting is at the heart of 'What We've Become'

    06:05

  • Larry David on the last season of 'Curb' and why he's not retiring

    11:58

  • Biden at this year's National Prayer Breakfast vs. Trump at the 2017 breakfast

    04:49

  • U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January

    00:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All