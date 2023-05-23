IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Surgeon General issues warning about social media and teen mental health

07:33

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has issued a warning that social media use is a main contributor to depression, anxiety and other problems in the nation's teenagers. Dr. Murthy joins Morning Joe to discuss.May 23, 2023

