  • President Biden set to address the nation on omicron

    08:23
    Surgeon General: Biden to lay out concrete steps on staying safe amid omicron

    09:54
    Virus cases surge in U.S. due to omicron variant

    10:27

  • Sen. Manchin moves the goal post with opposing Build Back Better

    11:46

  • Dr. Ashish Jha: We have the tools to keep schools open and safe

    03:55

  • Trump appears 'deeply unnerved' by January 6 investigation: report

    06:05

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: We are beyond the time for something on voting rights to pass

    09:34

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on Manchin: An egregious breach of the trust of the president

    04:11

  • Joe: With Sen. Manchin, it's never over; there's always another deal to be had

    08:58

  • A look at the new class of U.S. attorneys

    06:47

  • January 6 committee subpoenas retired colonel

    10:05

  • An argument for containment in China

    11:24

  • Women come from all over the country gather for 50 Over 50 event

    05:56

  • 'We think this is bad precedent; we fought it really hard,' says Forbes editor

    04:51

  • Forbes' Randall Lane subpoenaed to speak to grand jury

    07:58

  • Secretary Walsh: Build Back Better is an investment in people

    08:34

  • Senate Democrats to pivot from BBB to voting rights

    06:32

  • Sen. Schumer tees up votes on stalled judicial and ambassadorial nominees

    07:55

  • Elon Musk, economic inequality and the growth of big tech

    11:50

  • Rep. Clyburn: Passing voting rights is very important

    07:57

Morning Joe

Surgeon General: Biden to lay out concrete steps on staying safe amid omicron

09:54

U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, joins Morning Joe to discuss President Biden's planned address to the nation on omicron. Dr. Murthy also discusses the effectiveness of Covid booster shots against omicron.Dec. 21, 2021

