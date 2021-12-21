Surgeon General: Biden to lay out concrete steps on staying safe amid omicron
U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, joins Morning Joe to discuss President Biden's planned address to the nation on omicron. Dr. Murthy also discusses the effectiveness of Covid booster shots against omicron.Dec. 21, 2021
