Josh Gerstein: 'SCOTUS ruling makes post-election chaos less likely'

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court dismisses the theory that state legislatures should have unchecked authority over federal elections. Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Kavanaugh and Barrett, joined the liberal justices in rejecting the anti-democratic theory, stating that state legislatures cannot be greater than their creators. Senior Legal Affairs reporter at Politico, Josh Gerstein, joins Morning Joe to discuss.June 28, 2023