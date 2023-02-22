IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: The president went to Ukraine and sent a stunning message

    07:01

  • Biden WH announces plan to save homebuyers and owners money

    06:11
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Congress should hold social media companies to same standard others held to

    11:45
  • UP NEXT

    Fulton County grand jury foreperson speaks out

    07:55

  • The GOP strategy for dealing with Trump

    05:56

  • 'It reads like a movie script': Joe Biden's remarkable journey

    08:47

  • David Rothkopf: Joe Biden is using his 50 years of experience right now

    08:51

  • Joe: The further we get from Carter's presidency, the more he looks like a Truman-type figure

    08:18

  • Joe on calls for GOP states to secede: What is it that offends them so much?

    06:09

  • 'Deeply unfortunate and irresponsible': Blinken reacts to Russia's suspension of nuclear agreement

    01:31

  • Biden set to hold bilateral meeting with Polish leader

    04:47

  • 'We will be with the Ukrainians throughout': Deputy NSA on Biden's trip

    07:55

  • Michael McFaul: Trip to Ukraine is a 'brilliant move' by Biden 

    04:56

  • Jane Lynch: We are thrilled 'Party Down' has made a return

    06:06

  • FEMA sending a team to East Palestine after train derailment

    08:04

  • Biden trip 'planned meticulously' over course of months

    05:59

  • Jimmy Carter enters hospice care at home

    04:22

  • President Biden leaves Kyiv after historic visit

    05:49

  • Richard Haass: Biden's trip to Ukraine sends an important message

    08:28

  • Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine

    01:20

Morning Joe

Joe: Congress should hold social media companies to same standard others held to

11:45

Supreme Court justices on Tuesday seemed skeptical about a lawsuit seeking to hold YouTube liable for suggesting videos promoting violent militant Islam, but some did raise questions about the scope of immunity that internet companies enjoy. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 22, 2023

  • Joe: The president went to Ukraine and sent a stunning message

    07:01

  • Biden WH announces plan to save homebuyers and owners money

    06:11
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Congress should hold social media companies to same standard others held to

    11:45
  • UP NEXT

    Fulton County grand jury foreperson speaks out

    07:55

  • The GOP strategy for dealing with Trump

    05:56

  • 'It reads like a movie script': Joe Biden's remarkable journey

    08:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All