    If Cheney ran for president, it would hurt Biden more than Trump: poll

    07:42

  • He drove Uber while campaigning for Congress in Florida, and he just won primary

    07:09

  • Steve Rattner: Loan debt announcement raises questions of fairness

    07:07

  • 'I'm 46 and still have this over my head': Debt holders breathe sigh of relief

    06:57

  • Abortion trigger bans set to take effect today in more states

    03:36

  • 'People want to see the fight in us,' says Dem winner of NY House seat

    09:33

  • Parents most concerned about school safety, polling shows

    03:56

  • Judge orders Trump to clarify Mar-a-Lago search lawsuit

    04:12

  • Dr. Oz's team pushes too far in crudité battle against Fetterman

    03:44

  • Voters concerned about the state of our democracy, says Dem House candidate

    07:17

  • Rep. Maloney: I won by being a mainstream Democrat that gets things done

    09:33

  • Sen. Rubio put politics over people, says Dem running to unseat him

    08:34

  • Charlie Crist: I'm on the battlefield of love; DeSantis on the battlefield of hate

    06:29

  • Trump appears to concede in filing he unlawfully retained documents: report

    04:39

  • Kornacki: NY House election evidence Dem voters motivated after Roe decision

    07:54

  • Why Dems are divided over how much to campaign for democracy

    05:44

  • 'Electable' looks at why a woman has yet to break the glass ceiling into the White House

    09:23

  • Ignatius: Kash Patel keeps reappearing in Trump's campaign against 'deep state'

    05:04

  • Eugene Robinson: Herschel Walker would be a new low in the Senate

    05:09

  • Steve Rattner: The IRS has been choked for years

    07:46

Morning Joe

Student debt relief a 'great step in the right direction,' says NAACP

05:31

NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson explains why he says President Biden's student debt loan relief announcement is a step in the right direction for the country.Aug. 25, 2022

