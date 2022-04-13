IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Seriously emotionally disturbed' person carried out attack, says fmr. NYPD head

    09:19
  • Now Playing

    Steve Rattner: Wages are rising, but not fast enough to keep up with prices

    12:47
  • UP NEXT

    Police have video of person of interest entering subway system, says MTA head

    08:31

  • Mayor Adams: Appears NYC subway shooter was acting alone

    10:27

  • Putin looking to end war in Ukraine by May, according to report

    10:43

  • Russia is airing its ultimate 'revenge plan' for the United States

    08:24

  • Does the U.S. have the world on its side in Ukraine?

    11:25

  • 'They've been after me for 12 years,' says Putin critic of Russia

    10:44

  • Multiple people shot in Brooklyn subway station

    03:20

  • Zelenskyy says Russians deporting thousands to camps

    01:17

  • Historians take a first draft at Trump's presidency

    09:27

  • Pentagon monitoring reports of possible chemical weapons attack in Mariupol

    06:47

  • Vladimir Putin is now purging his own over war failures

    09:41

  • The 'YOLO' explanation why flying is currently so hard 

    05:27

  • It's time for Ukraine to go on the offensive, says retired Marine Corps colonel

    06:50

  • Wladimir Klitschko: Life is coming back in Kyiv

    05:23

  • McFaul: The battle of Kyiv will go down in history as one of great defeats of Russian army

    07:59

  • Biden administration gets tough on 'ghost guns'

    05:42

  • 'This is extraordinarily damning': Texts from Don Jr. set out strategies to fight election outcome

    08:02

  • What happened to the center right and center left in France?

    08:28

Morning Joe

Steve Rattner: Wages are rising, but not fast enough to keep up with prices

12:47

Prices that consumers pay for everyday items surged in March to their highest levels since 1981, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday. Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 13, 2022

  • 'Seriously emotionally disturbed' person carried out attack, says fmr. NYPD head

    09:19
  • Now Playing

    Steve Rattner: Wages are rising, but not fast enough to keep up with prices

    12:47
  • UP NEXT

    Police have video of person of interest entering subway system, says MTA head

    08:31

  • Mayor Adams: Appears NYC subway shooter was acting alone

    10:27

  • Putin looking to end war in Ukraine by May, according to report

    10:43

  • Russia is airing its ultimate 'revenge plan' for the United States

    08:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All