Steve Rattner: U.S. sanctions against Russia have not accomplished much
Feb. 22, 202406:10

Morning Joe

Steve Rattner: U.S. sanctions against Russia have not accomplished much

06:10

As the United States contemplates providing further aid to Ukraine and also considers further sanctions against Russia, it should consider the surprisingly robust state of the Russian economy and what effect it has on Russia’s ability to maintain its war against its neighbor to the west, says Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner.Feb. 22, 2024

