Morning Joe

Steve Rattner: The Fed is sending new hawkish signals

07:01

The Fed raised interest rates by on Wednesday, its seventh consecutive increase. The hike was smaller than prior increases, but the Fed signaled the fight against inflation may be tougher than envisioned, and the consequences for unemployment and economic growth could be more negative than previously thought. Steve Rattner joins Morning Joe with charts to discuss.Dec. 15, 2022

