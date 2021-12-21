Rattner: The core of Manchin's objections have to do with cost

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner discusses Build Back Better and Sen. Manchin's move.Dec. 21, 2021
