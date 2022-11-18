Steve Rattner: In a year, a typical home payment has gone from $1200 to $2200

GOP doubles down on extremism after party takes House07:05
'The Revolutionary' digs into the life of Samuel Adams06:14
- Now Playing
Steve Rattner: In a year, a typical home payment has gone from $1200 to $220005:35
- UP NEXT
'She was always underestimated': The extraordinary legacy of Speaker Pelosi06:28
The 'enormous political skill' of Speaker Pelosi05:06
Senator Klobuchar: Ticketmaster is a story of a monopoly gone wild09:27
Investigations underway into explosion in Poland10:17
Kevin McCarthy dodges questions about Trump's campaign08:17
Deadly attack was not intentional, says Polish ambassador to U.S.07:47
We must push back against authoritarians, says Arizona's secretary of state-elect08:29
Nancy Pelosi to announce future plans today03:15
GOP infighting escalates over poor 2022 election results02:48
We're seeing a robust return to travel, says TSA Administrator03:48
Sen. Durbin: Dems had quality candidates, positions in sync with most Americans04:51
I show up, listen and deliver, says House member who won re-election07:29
Michael Gerson, Post columnist and Bush speechwriter on 9/11, dies at 5801:51
Herschel Walker discusses vampire movie during campaign speech09:24
Child on bus of migrants from Texas hospitalized for dehydration00:45
Jen Psaki: Be careful what you ask for Rep. McCarthy08:37
Young people were the game changers in midterms, says historian10:46
GOP doubles down on extremism after party takes House07:05
'The Revolutionary' digs into the life of Samuel Adams06:14
- Now Playing
Steve Rattner: In a year, a typical home payment has gone from $1200 to $220005:35
- UP NEXT
'She was always underestimated': The extraordinary legacy of Speaker Pelosi06:28
The 'enormous political skill' of Speaker Pelosi05:06
Senator Klobuchar: Ticketmaster is a story of a monopoly gone wild09:27
Play All