Morning Joe

Steve Rattner digs into what's driving possible auto strikes

08:39

The United Auto Workers are likely to strike one or more of the U.S. car companies this week, and Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner discusses some of the reasons for the potential strike.Sept. 14, 2023

