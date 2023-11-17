IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'There’s so much hypocrisy here': Joe reacts to Mike Johnson's 'depraved' America remarks

    12:12

  • 'Criminal wannabe mastermind': Rep. Goldman reacts to Santos ethics report

    09:41
  • Now Playing

    Steve Rattner: Confusion, misinformation clouds immigration debate

    08:13
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley is snagging new donors and picking up momentum

    07:42

  • Survey says: George Santos' history of wild claims

    01:20

  • Property Brothers on their climate activism and new shows

    08:18

  • Are Republicans governing by gesture?

    09:17

  • Obama's 2012 manager dismisses 'garbage' polls

    12:45

  • Martin Scorsese details the six-year journey of making 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

    08:58

  • FBI director has to remind MTG he's 'not part of DHS' during hearing

    06:20

  • Why the West should welcome Gaza refugees

    05:51

  • In 2024 matchup, Biden leading Trump in New Hampshire

    10:41

  • 'I question your judgment': Sen. Graham calls for Sen. Tuberville to lift military holds

    08:29

  • Joe: A good day for Biden, a good day for the U.S.

    01:49

  • Police pepper spray pro-Palestinian protestors in D.C.

    02:11

  • Why 'An Enemy of the People' is an allegory from the past that informs the present

    06:26

  • We saw bipartisan support at rally for Israel, says deputy mayor of Jerusalem

    08:07

  • Senator identifies 'Insulin Deserts' in new report calling for lower drug costs

    07:30

  • 'People need to remember why they're here': House GOP member on infighting

    06:05

  • 'Yesterday was another episode of Republicans Gone Wild'

    05:52

Morning Joe

Steve Rattner: Confusion, misinformation clouds immigration debate

08:13

Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner discusses immigration as a 2024 election issue and why he says the debate about immigration policies is filled with confusion and misinformation.Nov. 17, 2023

  • 'There’s so much hypocrisy here': Joe reacts to Mike Johnson's 'depraved' America remarks

    12:12

  • 'Criminal wannabe mastermind': Rep. Goldman reacts to Santos ethics report

    09:41
  • Now Playing

    Steve Rattner: Confusion, misinformation clouds immigration debate

    08:13
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley is snagging new donors and picking up momentum

    07:42

  • Survey says: George Santos' history of wild claims

    01:20

  • Property Brothers on their climate activism and new shows

    08:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All