Morning Joe

Steve Rattner: Broad-based economic punishment of China not likely

08:09

China has been hinting at sending military aid to Russia and President Biden has threatened sanctions if China does send aid. Steve Rattner joins Morning Joe to discuss what the U.S. could practically do to punish China.March 3, 2023

