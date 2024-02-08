IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LISTEN LIVE: Special MSNBC coverage of the Supreme Court arguments over Trump's removal from the Colorado ballot

  • Barbara McQuade: Listen to the questions during SCOTUS hearing today

    08:11

  • Ari Melber: It is unlikely SCOTUS will make new precedent in ballot eligibility case

    05:50
    Steve Rattner: Biden leads Trump in fundraising, legal fees drain Trump campaign

    06:06
    GOP senator says he knows more about southern border than border chief

    01:55

  • Judge Luttig: The most historic constitutional and political case in all of American history

    06:48

  • 'Hit 'Em Where It Hurts' urges Dems to go on the attack against Republicans

    09:38

  • Neal Katyal: This opinion shows the legal system working at its best

    05:50

  • Daughter of Nancy and Ronald Reagan reflects on family in 'Dear Mom and Dad'

    07:02

  • Senator calls out GOP for 'chaos' over border bill

    05:49

  • An event at Fashion Week tackles the gender gap

    05:41

  • Speaker Pelosi in 2021: "I'm never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn't have the votes"

    01:47

  • 'Gerrymandering is cheating': Democratic group challenges redistricting maps

    09:32

  • Chuck Rosenberg: There was unanimity, forcefulness in appeals court ruling

    09:24

  • Border Patrol union supports bipartisan deal yet House GOP dismisses it

    03:00

  • 'A bad week for Republican leadership': House fails to impeach Mayorkas

    09:42

  • Poor People's Campaign launches effort to mobilize 15 million voters

    07:41

  • 'Rolling Along' offers a revealing look into the life of a former senator and Hall of Famer

    07:44

  • House member's former staffers blast office's toxic work culture

    06:47

  • Sen. King: Republicans want chaos at the border so they can blast the president

    08:01

  • New York governor slams 'abhorrent' Times Square attack

    10:29

Morning Joe

Steve Rattner: Biden leads Trump in fundraising, legal fees drain Trump campaign

06:06

Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner discusses the fundraising battle taking shape in 2024.Feb. 8, 2024

