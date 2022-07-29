IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Steve Rattner: A substantial chance we have 'some kind of recession at some point'

10:45

The U.S. GDP fell 0.9 percent in the second quarter after previously dropping 1.6 percent in the first quarter of this year. Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner breaks down if we are currently in a recession and if he sees one coming.July 29, 2022

