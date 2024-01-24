Steve Kornacki: Trump won NH by winning Republican voters

Joe: Anything is possible, Nikki Haley has a month07:14
Chris Matthews: Trump thought he could put Haley away in NH, but he didn't05:03
Claire McCaskill: A really bad night for Donald Trump05:06
'A deeply, deeply pathetic moment': Trump humiliates Tim Scott in NH03:19
Joe: Trump has so many problems going into the general; he is so weak03:15
Steve Kornacki: Trump won NH by winning Republican voters06:08
A call for former high-level Trump appointees to speak out06:23
Immigration negotiations move to a new phase05:32
Ali Vitali: I think Haley is connecting in NH, but voters don't seem to want a Trump alternative07:15
Haley needs show why Trump is 'the bad guy' of 2024 politics: Chris Matthews02:20
Senator on the effort to write Biden's name on the NH ballot05:26
Rep. Taylor Greene: GOP 'completely eradicating' anyone not supporting Trump policies05:02
Rep. Taylor Greene: GOP 'completely eradicating' anyone not supporting Trump policies05:02
Joe: If Trump wins tonight, Republicans will lose again in the fall06:09
Joe: If an upset is going to happen anywhere, it will be in New Hampshire10:47
‘I can’t unsee that’: Mika reacts to Trump’s odd ‘ding, boom’ comment03:38
'The Showman' looks at the invasion that made a leader of Zelensky06:35
House Democrat hopes Republicans take border deal12:34
'Abortion rights are very much at risk in all 50 states,' says Gov. Whitmer05:32
Key decisions on abortion protections in 202403:57
Steve Kornacki: Trump won NH by winning Republican voters06:08
