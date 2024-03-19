IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Steve Kornacki: Split-ticket voting is a challenge for Democrats
March 19, 2024

NBC News National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki joins Morning Joe to discuss Tuesday's congressional races in Ohio, Illinois and California.March 19, 2024

