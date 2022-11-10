Steve Kornacki: Mark Kelly's lead over Masters grows slightly

Dobbs, deniers and Donald lift Democrats in midterms10:32
- Now Playing
Steve Kornacki: Mark Kelly's lead over Masters grows slightly10:05
- UP NEXT
Jewel performs 'No More Tears' live in studio04:03
Huma Abedin: Everything has now changed for Biden09:00
Singer/songwriter Jewel raises awareness around mental health04:53
Sen. Bennet: We saw a rejection of Trump and of chaos05:53
Wyclef Jean and Jewel perform 'Redemption Song'03:26
Symone Sanders: People need to give Stacey Abrams her flowers02:29
Joe: You can't overstate how historic last night's win was03:02
Democracy, constitutional rights mattered more than pocketbook issues10:53
Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor02:02
Joe: The better political athlete didn't win in Ohio03:08
Steve Kornacki breaks down the battle for the Senate07:27
Why the GOP needs its own counter-radicalization strategy05:58
James Carville: Regardless of outcome, Dems have to get better on messaging05:30
Lauren Leader: This is an election where people are paying attention05:37
Republicans picking up on 'dormant swinginess' of Latino voters11:05
Biden makes his closing pitch to voters Monday night03:12
Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats05:20
Joe: You're the one who is sick if you don't feel pain for Pelosi and her family12:38
Dobbs, deniers and Donald lift Democrats in midterms10:32
- Now Playing
Steve Kornacki: Mark Kelly's lead over Masters grows slightly10:05
- UP NEXT
Jewel performs 'No More Tears' live in studio04:03
Huma Abedin: Everything has now changed for Biden09:00
Singer/songwriter Jewel raises awareness around mental health04:53
Sen. Bennet: We saw a rejection of Trump and of chaos05:53
Play All