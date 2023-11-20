IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Steve Kornacki: Biden suffering approval erosion among Democrats

05:14

NBC News' Steve Kornacki discusses the latest NBC News polling on President Biden's approval and the 2024 general election.Nov. 20, 2023

