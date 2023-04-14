IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

State Rep. Justin Pearson: People power does win in the end

07:32

State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, joins Morning Joe to discuss being reinstated to his seat after being expelled. Memphis officials voted to reinstate Pearson, one of two Black lawmakers expelled from legislature by Republicans. Pearson was expelled for leading a gun control protest on the chamber floor.April 14, 2023

