    'We know that he's innocent': State Department works to free detained journalist

Morning Joe

'We know that he's innocent': State Department works to free detained journalist

04:56

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Roger Carstens, joins Morning Joe to discuss the current status of detained U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday formally declared that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is being wrongfully detained in Russia.April 12, 2023

