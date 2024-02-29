IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
State attorney rips SCOTUS for throwing 'sand in the gears of justice'
Feb. 29, 202409:31

Morning Joe

State attorney rips SCOTUS for throwing 'sand in the gears of justice'

09:31

The Supreme Court on Wednesday laid out a hearing schedule on former President Donald Trump's claims of presidential immunity that raises significant doubts that the election interference case against him will go to trial before the 2024 election. Ari Melber and State Attorney for Palm Beach County, Dave Aronberg, discuss.Feb. 29, 2024

