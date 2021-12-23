Starting January 15, D.C. to require proof of vaccination for bars, restaurants
In Washington D.C., individuals 12 and over will be required to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to enter many businesses, including restaurants, according to an announcement from Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser discusses.Dec. 23, 2021
