Morning Joe

Starting January 15, D.C. to require proof of vaccination for bars, restaurants

06:25

In Washington D.C., individuals 12 and over will be required to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to enter many businesses, including restaurants, according to an announcement from Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser discusses.Dec. 23, 2021

