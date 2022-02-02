Stacey Abrams raises $9.2 million since entering governor's race
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has raised raised more than $9.2 million since entering the race, and she joins Morning Joe to discuss her campaign and how she intends to govern for all Georgians.
