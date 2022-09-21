IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'Presidents have declassification authority, but not in this way'

07:56

The special master appointed to review documents federal agents seized at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate appeared doubtful Tuesday about Trump's contention that he had declassified the various top secret and other highly sensitive documents found there. Josh Gerstein and Chuck Rosenberg discuss.Sept. 21, 2022

