Morning Joe

Special election kicks off nationwide battle for House majority

07:38

A special election is set for Tuesday in New York's 3rd District between former Rep. Tom Souzzi and Republican Mazi Pilip to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. George Santos. Suozzi joins Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 12, 2024

