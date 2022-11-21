Special counsel to decide if Feds should charge Trump

Former President Trump will be the subject of a second special counsel investigation, this one focused on his handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home and “key aspects” of the investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday. Garland has named Jack Smith, a prosecutor at The Hague and a former federal prosecutor, to begin serving as special counsel “immediately.”Nov. 21, 2022