  • Voters head to the polls as Georgia holds highly-anticipated primaries

  • Pelosi: I have absolutely no intention of us losing the midterm elections

    Pelosi: Far right uses abortion as a cover for other things they want to accomplish

    Joe: Perdue's remarks about Abrams not a dog whistle but a foghorn blaring

  • 'No one will take my husband away': Ukraine's first lady on how war impacts her family

  • Baby formula shipment arrives, more coming this week

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Brand crazy, 'Top Gun' and the Big Mac

  • Putin pushing Europe in direction of renewable, clean energy, says European Commission president

  • House member urges WH to swiftly approve Finland, Sweden's NATO application

  • Ukraine fighting for its lives and values and for our values, says European Commission president

  • 'There were only a hundred bad actors': Georgia voters weigh in on January 6

  • Pence's break from Trump on full display as he campaigns in Georgia

  • Is Trump's standing in Wisconsin straw poll evidence his aura of inevitability is fading?

  • In potential sign Roe v. Wade debate is firing up voters, Dems make gains in polling

  • Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades

  • Tom Nichols: Three signs Putin may be reassessing his plans

  • Steve Rattner: I'm not predicting an immediate recession but road ahead doesn't look great

  • Joe: Trump still has sway in the party, but it's nothing like it was in '20

  • Petraeus: Ukraine has won by keeping Russia from achieving its main objective

  • Petraeus: What Putin has really done is make NATO great again

Morning Joe

Pelosi: Far right uses abortion as a cover for other things they want to accomplish

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins Morning Joe to discuss a decision from the Catholic archbishop of San Francisco that Pelosi will no longer be allowed to receive Communion due to support for abortion rights. Speaker Pelosi also discusses the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.May 24, 2022

