Morning Joe

House Speaker Mike Johnson 'is just a well-dressed insurrectionist': Former Rep. Kinzinger

07:06

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Renegade' and the current state of the GOP, highlighting a shift towards radicalism and a departure from conservative principles. Kinzinger discusses the party's stance on issues like fiscal responsibility, national defense, and election integrity, emphasizing the need to focus on the preservation of democracy in the upcoming elections.Nov. 2, 2023

