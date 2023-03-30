Speaker McCarthy refuses to answer questions about mass shooting

Most GOP voters don't think criminal charges should disqualify Trump from running05:31
- Now Playing
Speaker McCarthy refuses to answer questions about mass shooting00:50
- UP NEXT
Is it already too late to challenge Trump?09:15
Several casualties reported after two Army Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky00:29
Why DeSantis 'really stepped in it' on abortion issue09:30
Joe: Republicans are so worried about drag shows, but they're alright with AR-15s all over10:47
How George W. Bush saved millions of lives in Africa09:46
Laws won't prevent all deaths, but the job is to mitigate, says House member09:37
Rep. Torres: 'Outrageous' that gun violence is the price to pay for freedom03:39
Anand Giridharadas: We need action from Democrats on gun reform11:32
John Heilemann: What's the body count on Critical Race Theory?07:52
Rep. McCarthy ignores question about Nashville school shooting01:34
Joe: This is a deliberate choice by the gun lobby to whip people into a frenzy08:23
Claire McCaskill: Democrats need to run on banning weapons of war04:56
Michael Tomasky: Unlikely Trump will retake WH, but unlikely isn't impossible06:01
Politicians need to follow will of the people, says gun safety group president06:43
A majority of Americans think Trump investigations are fair, polling shows09:57
Sen. Durbin: Congress has been cowardly on gun reform05:39
Nashville police release surveillance footage showing shooter entering school01:24
Top Republicans balk at Trump highlighting Jan. 6 rioters08:58
Most GOP voters don't think criminal charges should disqualify Trump from running05:31
- Now Playing
Speaker McCarthy refuses to answer questions about mass shooting00:50
- UP NEXT
Is it already too late to challenge Trump?09:15
Several casualties reported after two Army Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky00:29
Why DeSantis 'really stepped in it' on abortion issue09:30
Joe: Republicans are so worried about drag shows, but they're alright with AR-15s all over10:47
Play All