'It's breathtaking': Joe reacts to Speaker Johnson using Israel aid to pick fight with Biden

In his first major move, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is using the bipartisan goal of providing aid to Israel to pick a fight with President Joe Biden over his signature achievement. A new bill House Republicans released Monday includes $14.3 billion in emergency funding for Israel while rescinding the same amount of IRS funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, a major climate, health care and tax law Biden signed last year. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 31, 2023