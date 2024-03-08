IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Speaker Emerita Pelosi: It was a triumphant evening for Biden
March 8, 202410:16

Morning Joe

Speaker Emerita Pelosi: It was a triumphant evening for Biden

10:16

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi joins Morning Joe to discuss the president's State of the Union, the Republican response and what Democrats need to do next.March 8, 2024

