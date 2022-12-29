IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Southwest's scheduling meltdown "isn't a staffing breakdown at all."

10:05

For years, the pilots and flight attendants union have been warning Southwest Airlines to upgrade its outdated systems. And now, we know why. Over the past week, many passengers still have not received refunds for canceled flights, even after being told to do so by the Department of Transportation. The Southwest Airlines pilots and flight attendants union say the meltdown was avoidable that they've been warning the airline for years to upgrade its outdated systems. President of TWU Local 556, Lyn Montgomery & Andrew Ross Sorkin weigh in.Dec. 29, 2022

