    Southwest $140M fine is a message to other airlines, says Secy. Buttigieg

    07:52
Morning Joe

Southwest $140M fine is a message to other airlines, says Secy. Buttigieg

07:52

Southwest Airlines reached a settlement with the Department of Transportation for a $140 million fine over last year’s holiday meltdown. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 18, 2023

