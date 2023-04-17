IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Tim Scott pledges to sign 'most conservative, pro-life' legislation if elected president

04:14

When asked about his stance on a ban on the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, similar to the recent ban passed in Florida, Tim Scott (R-S.C.) stated on Friday that he would endorse the "most conservative, pro-life" legislation and sign it into law if he were to become the President. The Morning Joe panel discuss.  April 17, 2023

