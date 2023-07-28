IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Some in GOP express concerns about Sen. McConnell's health

04:57

Some Republican lawmakers are telling NBC News they have concerns about Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and his health following an incident Wednesday when Sen. McConnell suddenly stopped speaking during a weekly Republican leadership news conference, appearing to freeze, and then went silent and was walked away.July 28, 2023

